Harry Styles Sends Fans Into A Frenzy After Debuting A New Moustache In Italy

By Aynslee Darmon.

Harry Styles. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Harry Styles. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Harry Styles is the latest heartthrob to grow a quarantine moustache.

The One Direction alum, 26, debuted a scruffy new look in Italy while visiting with chef Massimo Bottura.

In new photos shared by the chef, Styles adorably posed with a bottle of balsamic vinegar and the cookbook Bread Is Gold, but his new facial hair has fans in a tizzy.

RELATED: Listen To Harry Styles Read You A Calming Bedtime Story

While sporting a green and white striped Gucci t-shirt, a pair of jeans and sunglasses, Styles rocked the retro look inspired by the ’70s, but the facial hair is what is making headlines.

See what fans had to say about the bold new look:

RELATED: Liam Payne Fakes FaceTime Call With Harry Styles On TikTok Leading Fans To Speculate A One Direction Reunion

Click to View Gallery

Shave It Off Or Grow It Out? Stars Who’ve Changed Up Their Facial Hair During Quarantine
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP