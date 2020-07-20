Harry Styles Sends Fans Into A Frenzy After Debuting A New Moustache In Italy

Harry Styles is the latest heartthrob to grow a quarantine moustache.

The One Direction alum, 26, debuted a scruffy new look in Italy while visiting with chef Massimo Bottura.

In new photos shared by the chef, Styles adorably posed with a bottle of balsamic vinegar and the cookbook Bread Is Gold, but his new facial hair has fans in a tizzy.

villamanodori: Many thanks for your visit @Harry_Styles, enjoy our little gift! pic.twitter.com/XsolVetp6q — HSD🍉 (@hsdaily) July 18, 2020

While sporting a green and white striped Gucci t-shirt, a pair of jeans and sunglasses, Styles rocked the retro look inspired by the ’70s, but the facial hair is what is making headlines.

See what fans had to say about the bold new look:

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020

harry styles i'm telling you this with kindness but please shave the mustache off :) no offense pic.twitter.com/7H7StLfoY8 — karla's proud of louis :) (@haroldtommoo) July 17, 2020

harry i swear imma get u a razor — ً (@womansivy) July 19, 2020

in loving memory of harry styles hes not dead he just has a mustache🌹🍯🌸🦋🍓 pic.twitter.com/IwVYm2HP08 — 𝐡𝐮𝐝𝐚 BLM (@tpwkfiIm) July 19, 2020