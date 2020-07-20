Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins Virtual VidCon Now Lineup

VidCon is going forward with some big names.

On Monday, the tech conference for online video content creators announced that its VidCon Now virtual experience will feature actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a headliner.

RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Says A Lot Of Pop Culture Is ‘Pornographic’: ‘We Don’t See People As People’

The “Dark Knight Rises” star will be featured as a panellist during the tentpole “YouTube Originals: Producing During Lockdown” event on July 30 at 2 p.m. ET.

Other panellists include “Bear Witness” show runner Reggie Hudlin, Night Media CEO Reed Duchscher and “Dear Class of 2020” producer Kristen Wong.

“The discussion will highlight how production quickly adapted during these unprecedented times, how they conquered shortened timelines, what lessons they learned, and more,” VidCon said in a statement.

RELATED: First Look At Jamie Foxx And Joseph Gordon-Levitt In Netflix’s Wild Action Thriller ‘Project Power’

VidCon Now will also host a fireside chat featuring U.S. Senator Cory Booker and creator Ambers Closet about how the political has used digital media to “educate, drive awareness, and help implement new policy on everything from police reform to COVID-19.”