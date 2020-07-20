Lenny Kravitz Performs Hits From Bahamas Home, Asks ‘What Side Of History Are You Standing On?’ During ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Lenny Kravitz became the latest star to belt out some of his well-known tracks for NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Concert” Monday.

Kravitz performed the tracks from his home on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, kicking off the set with “Thinking of You”, the second single from his 1998 album 5.

The musician dedicated the song to his late mother Roxie Roker, who passed away from cancer a few years before the song’s release.

Kravitz also sang the Baptism album track “What Did I Do With My Life?”, saying while introducing the song: “In the midst of all that has transpiring on our planet right now, it is a blessed time for introspection.”

“More importantly, action. What side of history are you standing on?”

He ended the set with “We Can Get It All Together”, which spreads a message about the power of unity.