The Chicks’ Natalie Maines Spills On The Story Behind Those ‘Tights On My Boat’ Lyrics

Natalie Maines is all about pulling from real-life experiences when it comes to her lyrics.

The Chicks frontwoman, of the country trio formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, joined Howard Stern via Zoom for Monday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show” and discussed their new album, Gaslighter, the lyrics from “Tights On My Boat” and which performer inspires her the most.

“I think ‘chicks’ are cool,” Maines said of the new name change. “It’s better than ‘broads.’”

And those lyrics from the album’s tune “Tights On My Boat”, may have been inspired by her 2017 divorce from Adrian Pasdar, “Everyone is drawing from their own lives when they’re contributing lyrics, but, yes, I was definitely the one going through it at the time.”

“And you can tell the girl who left her tights on my boat,” Maines sings on the track. “That she can have you now.”

On how she came up with the lyrics, she explained: “I didn’t say there wasn’t a boat involved, I’m saying there weren’t tights. It’s just not true that it’s all about me, but I was the one going through it.”

And while making the new album, Maines said she pulled inspiration from Miley Cyrus.

“A lot of times he’ll [producer Jack Antonoff] say, ‘do you have a groove you like?’ So I always have things I like, I usually steal from Miley Cyrus… just her beats, like not her melody, ‘Ooh, I love the groove to this song can we do something kind of like that?’”

Gaslighter is available on all major streaming platforms now.