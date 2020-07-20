Jake Johnson Can’t Land A Shot In New Animated Basketball Comedy ‘Hoops’

High school basketball is the perfect setting for laughs.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the teaser and release date for their new animated comedy series “Hoops”, starring Jake Johnson.

RELATED: ‘Space Force’, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Bring In Big Viewing Numbers For Netflix

The actor voices Ben Hopkins, who is described as “a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his God-awful team will take him to the ‘big leagues.’”

Photo: Netflix

In the teaser, Hopkins attempts to score a basket, but no matter what he does, he can’t seem to land a shot.

RELATED: Sabrina Carpenter Gets Her Dance On In New Look At Netflix’s ‘Work It’

The series is created by Ben Hoffman and executive produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and also features the voices of Rob Riggle, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches, Cleo King and A.D. Miles.

“HOOPS” premieres August 21.