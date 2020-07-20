Zayn Malik Fans Demand Removal Of Islamophobic ‘Zayn Did 9/11’ Track From Spotify

Zayn Malik fans successfully managed to get a track called “Zayn Did 9/11” removed from Spotify.

The Islamophobic song, which was recorded by parody artists Una Kompton in 2017, has now been taken down, but remains on YouTube and Apple Music, NME reported.

After noticing the song was still on the streaming platform, fans got #RemoveItForZayn trending.

A Spotify spokesperson told NME: “Spotify does not permit content whose principal purpose is to incite hatred or violence against people because of their race, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

The statement continued: “As we’ve done before, we will remove content that violates that standard. We’re not talking about offensive, explicit, or vulgar content – we’re talking about hate speech.”

Some social media users pointed out Malik was only 8-years-old when the attack took place on the World Trade Center in 2001. See more of the reaction below.

#removeitforzayn this is disgusting and zayn does not deserve this. report the song “zayn did 9/11” and email spotify requesting removal. pic.twitter.com/6kgsn7jOYG — vic ♡ mandy, colleen & fi!//ia (@lwtwaIIs) July 19, 2020

remove this shit. zayn was only EIGHT when 9/11 happened, how was an EIGHT YEAR OLD supposed to be behind 9/11? this is extremely racist and disrespectful towards arabs and muslims, as well as triggering. and very rude towards zayn as well. #removeitforzayn @Spotify @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/Bxjk1Rvub6 — haruka (@harrrukkaa) July 19, 2020

Okey maybe we remove zayn did 9/11 from Spotify but it is also on FUCKING YOUTUBUE don’t care about only one platform go and report it on YOUTUBE Too #removeitforzayn pic.twitter.com/xkObztp7eo — ultrasoft (@ultrasoft2704) July 20, 2020

I’m sorry but why isn’t it trending? #removeitforzayn I don’t know who made this fucking song but you’re disgusting human trash pic.twitter.com/HxPlhNMPSd — 𝒥𝓊𝓁𝒾𝒶 ◟̽◞̽ (@dikmodikta) July 20, 2020

we did it😁 #removeitforzayn pic.twitter.com/cw2HNtePUd — Katie²⁸ || claims track 2 on LT2 (@WeMadeIt1D) July 20, 2020