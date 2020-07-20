Zayn Malik Fans Demand Removal Of Islamophobic ‘Zayn Did 9/11’ Track From Spotify

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images/Getty

Zayn Malik fans successfully managed to get a track called “Zayn Did 9/11” removed from Spotify.

The Islamophobic song, which was recorded by parody artists Una Kompton in 2017, has now been taken down, but remains on YouTube and Apple Music, NME reported.

After noticing the song was still on the streaming platform, fans got #RemoveItForZayn trending.

RELATED: Zayn Malik’s New Tattoo Sparks Rumours That He’s Engaged To Pregnant Gigi Hadid

A Spotify spokesperson told NME: “Spotify does not permit content whose principal purpose is to incite hatred or violence against people because of their race, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

The statement continued: “As we’ve done before, we will remove content that violates that standard. We’re not talking about offensive, explicit, or vulgar content – we’re talking about hate speech.”

RELATED: One Direction Reveal Exciting 10th-Anniversary Plans

Some social media users pointed out Malik was only 8-years-old when the attack took place on the World Trade Center in 2001. See more of the reaction below.

Click to View Gallery

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Relationship Timeline
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP