Carrie Underwood Releasing First-Ever Christmas Album ‘My Gift’ This Fall

It’s Christmas in July for Carrie Underwood fans.

On Monday, the country superstar announced her first-ever Christmas album titled My Gift will arrive Sept. 25.

Joseph Llanes

The seven-time Grammy Award-winner originally teased the holiday release during a virtual fan club party earlier in the summer and now debuts a corresponding trailer which includes footage from the recording studio, album cover and a personal message.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” says Underwood in the trailer. “I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection.”

She continues: “For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

The project will feature a combination of holiday favourites, as well as original material.

Fans can pre-order My Gift here.