Conor McGregor Goes Water Biking With The Princess Of Monaco

Conor McGregor has been mingling with royalty.

McGregor took to Instagram to share some snaps of himself going water biking with Princess Charlene of Monaco on Monday.

He captioned the shots, “A Great day racing the water bikes with Princess Charlene of Monaco.”

“A phenomenal athlete and Olympian, we are teaming up for a 180km voyage in September to raise awareness in water safety. I cannot wait!” the retired professional mixed martial artist and boxer continued. “We will be utilizing my training under the McGregor F.A.S.T program to excel on these mounted water bike devices, which are incredibly good!”

Adding, “It is like Freedom out there! Thank you for the great day for my family Your Highness. In aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco foundation.”

Charlene, who is the daughter of Michael and Lynette Wittstock, is a former Olympic swimmer.

She competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games for her native South Africa, finishing in fifth place in the 400-medley relay team. She retired from competitive swimming in 2007.