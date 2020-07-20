‘RHONY’ Star Sonja Morgan Reveals ‘Fresh’ Facelift

Sonja Morgan is showing off her new look.

The “Real Housewives Of New York” star, 56, took to Twitter on Monday morning to share a post-season 12 update with fans that involved a facelift.

“There’s been speculation around my fresh new look,” Morgan captioned a before and after shot. “I got a lower facelift and neck lift by @drjacono after wrapping S12.”

She added, “He uses a method called deep plane which goes under the muscle so your skin is still attached.”

And according to the star, Morgan feels better than ever. “People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle,” she wrote. “But not to me!”

“RHONY” airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.