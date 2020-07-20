‘Scott Pilgrim’ Live-Read Brings Director Edgar Wright Back Together With His All-Star Cast

It’s been 10 years and memories of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” are still strong.

On Monday, director Edgar Wright reunited with the all-star cast of the Toronto-set romantic action-comedy for a virtual live-read of the script.

Canada’s own Michael Cera joined Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Mark Webber, Johnny Simmons, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh and Jason Schwartzman, along with co-writer Michael Bacall and original comic writer Bryan Lee O’Malley for the reunion.

Hosted by Entertainment Weekly, the event was used to raise money for Water for People.

“Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans!” the cast and creative team said in a statement. “Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday.”