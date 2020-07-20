Megyn Kelly Ignites Twitter Spat With Soledad O’Brien Over New York City’s COVID-19 Response

Megyn Kelly and Soledad O’Brien are in the middle of a Twitter war.

The former NBC “Today” show anchor slammed O’Brien after she responded to Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean and her tweet about New York City’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dean is not impressed with NYC’s response, even retweeted a video of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who praised the city’s readiness when the virus spread to the United States.

“When you do it properly, you bring down those cases… we have done it in New York. New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly,” Fauci said, to which Dean responded, “This is garbage… sorry, Dr. Fauci. 32,000 deaths. 6,000 seniors? Nope.”

RELATED: Megyn Kelly Reacts To NBC Pulling ’30 Rock’ Episodes With Blackface After Her Own Controversy

But after O’Brien retweeted the post and wrote, “Meteorologist weighs in,” Kelly hit back and defended Dean.

“That ‘meteorologist’s’ name is @JaniceDean. She’s a working mom w/MS who is married to a hero 9/11 fireman,” Kelly wrote. “She lost both in-laws in NY nursing homes thanks to Cuomo’s disastrous orders and so yeah, she gets an opinion. She also epitomizes class and kindness. Remember those?”

That “meteorologist’s” name is @JaniceDean. She’s a working mom w/MS who is married to a hero 9/11 fireman. She lost both in-laws in NY nursing homes thx to Cuomo’s disastrous orders & so yeah, she gets an opinion.

She also epitomizes class & kindness. Remember those? https://t.co/uBUztxWIj0 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 20, 2020

RELATED: Megyn Kelly Interviews Joe Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Tara Reade, Who Wants Him To Drop Out Of Presidential Race

“What did I do to deserve the Blackface lady tweeting at me while I’m still in bed?” O’Brien hit back. “This doesn’t bode well for my day, tbh.”

Kelly later added, “Oh let me help you! You attacked a woman grieving her dead relatives for challenging the narrative that NY handled corona just great, dismissing her as too small to have an opinion bc she’s just a meteorologist.”

(Expert in Blackface weighs in). Dr. Fauci said “you can bring down those cases”. Which NY’ers did. What he said was not “garbage”, but factually and scientifically correct. She’s welcome to weigh in on anything she wants to. As are you. As am I. https://t.co/FQZSdINomX — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 20, 2020

What did I do to deserve the Blackface lady tweeting at me while I’m still in bed? This doesn’t bode well for my day, tbh. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 20, 2020

But O’Brien had one more response, “1. Megyn admits she’s the Blackface Lady,” she wrote. “2. I literally pointed out she’s a meteorologist — ‘small’ is your word. Hmmmm. You’re welcome to accept her pov over an infectious disease expert. 3. Fauci’s quote is accurate. He said ‘bring down those cases… Just fyi — attacking Fauci is intentional.”

Oh let me help you! You attacked a woman grieving her dead relatives for challenging the narrative that NY handled corona just great, dismissing her as too small to have an opinion bc she’s just a meteorologist. https://t.co/M1eaWbTfiZ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 20, 2020

1. Megyn admits she’s the Blackface Lady

2. I literally pointed out she’s a meteorologist— ‘small” is your word. Hmmmm. You’re welcome to accept her pov over an infectious disease expert.

3. Fauci’s quote is accurate. He said “bring down those cases”. https://t.co/FDcBMDVqIU — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 20, 2020