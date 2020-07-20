Megan Fox Goes ‘Rogue’ In Action-Packed New Killer Lion Thriller

Get ready for Fox vs. Lion.

The new trailer dropped Monday for the Megan Fox action-thriller “Rogue”, which pits the “Jennifer’s Body” star against a killer lion.

“Rogue is the story of a small mercenary unit of soldiers who have been engaged by the governor of an African country to rescue his daughter who has been kidnapped by an Al-Shabaab-type organization,” director and co-writer M.J. Bassett told Entertainment Weekly.

“This unit go in, there’s more than one girl so their plan is immediately compromised, and their extraction goes wrong. So, suddenly they find themselves on the run from the bad guys, looking for refuge in Africa, and come across an abandoned farm, or they think it’s abandoned. While they’re hunkering down they realize that the farm was used as a poachers’ stronghold and a breeding place for lions for the hunting industry and the East Asian medicinal market. And though the lions seem to have escaped, there’s clearly one still around. So, suddenly they realize they have no ammunition and they are very much the bottom of the food chain, and they have to survive the night before the bad guys arrive, the lion gets them, and the extraction can happen.”

Talking about casting Fox as the star of the film, Bassett said, “I went to meet her, and we talked, and she’s a very environmentally-aware woman. She’s socially conscious and she wanted to do something that she’s never done before. I know she’s done those Michael Bay movies, the Transformers movies, but she’s always been in short-shorts, running away from a robot or whatever. She’s been treated as a sex object, as a sexual being. I think she was drawn to the fact that sex is not relevant to this character at all. She’s a tough woman, who’s got her own agenda and her own issues, and she’s trying to work through them.”

“Rogue” also stars Jessica Sutton, Calli Taylor, Brandon Auret, Adam Deacon and Sisanda Henna, and it’s set to hit on-demand August 28.