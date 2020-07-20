‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ Gives Voice To The Billionaire Predator’s Victims

The women abused by Jeffrey Epstein are speaking out.

On Monday, Lifetime debuted the trailer for the new two-night special event “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein”.

The documentary pulls back the curtain on the late financier, who allegedly used his connections to the rich and famous to abuse young girls.

A number of Epstein’s victims are featured in the 4-hour doc, telling their stories and shining a light on their abuse.

“Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” premieres August 9.