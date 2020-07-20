Drew And Jonathan Scott Buy $9.5 Million Brentwood Estate As Rumoured ‘Property Brothers’ Project

Drew and Jonathan Scott could have their next “Property Brothers” project lined up.
The brothers, known for their “Property Brothers” empire on HGTV Canada, have purchased a $9.5 million estate in the Westside L.A. neighbourhood of Brentwood.
According to Variety, the listing was marketed perfectly for the home improvement moguls, as a fixer-upper or teardown with a “trophy property” that “could be renovated or replaced.”
The stunning home is on a large plot of land, approximately one acre, with the entire manse taking up 6,000 square feet of the property.
As the outlet reports, Drew and Jonathan recently renovated two side-by-side homes they own in L.A.’s Windsor Square neighbourhood, so this project will be a big step.
That last project was recently listed with a near-$7 million price tag.
Take a look at the brother’s new home here.