Lay Zhang Debuts Cross-Cultural Blend Album ‘LIT’

Lay Zhang is making his album debut a memorable one.

The Chinese talent dropped the final six songs for the 12-track album, LIT, on Monday as his first solo record. Zhang is also a member of the K-pop group Exo.

The project follows Zhang’s signature cross-cultural music style by using traditional Chinese instruments and modern hip-hop beats for a new sound with English and Mandarin lyrics.

“The Dragon in the music video for LIT symbolizes my wishes, aspirations, and relentless pursuit of perfection in all the elements – dance, visuals, and music,” he told DailyMail.com. “The song LIT goes out to everyone who has a dream – never give up, even if you face challenges along the way, or if those around you don’t understand what you’re trying to achieve. LIT is a dark hip-hop track with strong messages.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Releasing First-Ever Christmas Album ‘My Gift’ This Fall

Photo: Courtesy of Zhang Yixing Studio

For the full album, LAY teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producers Scott Storch and Murda Beatz.

According to a press release, “蓮” translates LIT in English and describes a Chinese religious belief of the duality of “Life & Death”.

LIT is available on all major streaming services.