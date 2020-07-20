Colin Jost Says Pandemic Has Made He And Fiancée Scarlett Johansson Rethink Their Wedding Plans

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have put wedding plans on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live” star Jost called in to SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” to speak about his new book: “A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir”.

Although he popped the question to the “Avengers” actress last year, the comedian revealed why they probably won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon.

When Cohen asked if the pandemic made them rethink how they will get married, Cohen said: “Of course, because we don’t know what’s even legally allowed, right?”

He continued: “This is not the time to get all your elderly, at-risk relatives together in one big group. I don’t know when that moment will be. We don’t know if we can do a live show for “SNL” yet, let alone have a wedding where the audience is elders.”

Cohen also asked Jost if he had any predictions for what “Saturday Night Live” might look like when it returns this fall.

“We don’t know. Part of it is what the New York State guidelines are and what the rates of infection are at that point,” he added.

“Of course we’d all love to be in the studio, have an audience, do it as close to normal as possible, but I don’t know which stage we’ll be in and what’s feasible”.