Michael Phelps, Shaun White Get Emotional About ‘Post-Olympic Depression’ In ‘The Weight Of Gold’ Trailer

Some of the world’s biggest athletes are getting together for a new documentary, “The Weight Of Gold”.

Michael Phelps, Shaun White, Sasha Cohen and more sat down with filmmakers and discussed “post-Olympic depression” and how “40 seconds will dictate our human lives.”

“We’re just so lost,” Phelps says in the new trailer which dropped Monday. “A good 80%, maybe more, go through some kind of post-Olympic depression.”

Apolo Ohno, Katie Uhlaender, Jeremy Bloom, Lolo Jones, Bode Miller, Gracie Gold, Jonathan Cheever and David Boudia are also interviewed for the film.

An old interview with bobsledder Steven Holcomb and an interview with Linda Peterson, mother to three-time Olympian aerial skier Jeret “Speedy” Peterson is also featured. Holcomb died from a combination of alcohol and sleeping pills in 2017 while Peterson died by suicide in 2011.

“The Weight Of Gold” will debut on HBO and on streaming via HBO Max on Wednesday, July 29th at 9:00 p.m. ET.