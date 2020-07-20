Benjamin Keough’s Girlfriend Shares Touching Tribute After Musician’s Tragic Death

Benjamin Keough ‘s girlfriend has taken to Instagram to share an emotional message following the tragic death of the 27-year-old musician.

Diana Pinto penned a touching tribute to the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, who she had been dating since 2017.

“To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you,” wrote Pinto, alongside a slideshow of photographs showing the couple in their happiest moments.

“You made me the luckiest girl in the world,” she continued. “To have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind.” RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Benjamin Keough Dead At 27

Calling Keough her “travel partner” and “best friend”, she added: “I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart. I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you.”

Concluding the message, Pinto signed off: “You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorsito [I love you more than the sun and the moon my love]. Love forever, Honu.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner tells ET that Benjamin’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide by an intraoral shotgun wound.

“Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley,” Presley’s rep said. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”