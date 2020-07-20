Julianne Hough Celebrates 32nd Birthday Following Split From Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough is celebrating her 32nd birthday full of love.

The dancer/actress took to Instagram this morning, sharing a positive message of gratitude less than two months after her split from husband Brooks Laich.

Taking to her stories, Hough said, “Sun shining on my face. Taking a deep breath. I’ve got a puppy in my bed coming over to kiss me.”

She added, “What more could you ask for? Happy birthday to me.”

In a second slide, she wrote, “Sun + breath + puppy = alive.”

Photo: Instagram

Hough and Laich announced their separation in May after almost three years of marriage. The news followed months of rumours as they social-distanced apart amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”