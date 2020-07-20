Drake Gifts All The Toronto Raptors Scented Candles Amid Quarantine In Florida

Drake had the sweetest gifts for the Toronto Raptors.

The rapper, 33, gave all the Raps scented candles as they are quarantining at Walt Disney World in Florida ahead of the NBA resuming play following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The official Twitter page for the Canadian team shared a collage of thank yous from the players, showing off the gift from Champagne Papi.

Pascal “Spicy P” Siakam got candles titled “Muskoka” and “Sweeter Tings”. Norm Powell, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry also received the generous present.

Additionally, Drake sent them to DJ Khaled, Kehlani, Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, among other celebrities.