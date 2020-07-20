Drake And Headie One Debut Collab ‘Only You Freestyle’

Drake has enlisted Headie One for his latest project.

In the newly dropped “Only You Freestyle”, the Canadian and British rappers rap tongue-twisting verses that have no hook.

“Only You Freestyle” is off of Champagne Papi’s latest achievement, Dark Lane Demo Tapes which dropped May 1. The record also holds the single “Toosie Slide”.

Meanwhile, Headie One is fresh off his breakout appearance on Young T and Bugsey’s “Don’t Rush”.

Drake has been busy during his coronavirus quarantine, telling Diddy during an Instagram live, “I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL. And I made a great album out of that. Obviously God has us all inside the house right now. Definitely, it’s the most excited I’ve been about an album in a long time.… The amount of focus that I’m able to put into this album is probably way different than it would have been.”

Drake tells Diddy he has a lot of new music on hold, album coming soon pic.twitter.com/PZqUbdfCHp — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) April 13, 2020

According to Rolling Stone, Dark Lane Demo Tapes has 950 million streams to date.