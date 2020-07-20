Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photograph Showing All Of His Children

Brian Austin Green is staying positive by surrounding himself with family after his split from wife, Megan Fox.

The father-of-four was joined by all of his children at his Malibu home for a fun pool day.

“Great Day,” wrote the 47-year-old actor, posting a precious photograph of his 18-year-old son Kassius, who he shares with actress Vanessa Marcil, smiling alongside his sons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3, from his relationship with Fox.

The group were also joined by Kassius’ partner Ian (far right).

In a separate post, Green shared a photograph which showed him playing in the pool with the kids.

“Enjoy your families and be safe,” he said.

Green first revealed his split from Fox during an episode of his podcast back in May.

The former “Beverley Hills, 90210″ star said that the two have them have “really been trying to sort of be apart” since the end of 2019.

“I will always love her,” he admitted, during an episode of “…With Brian Austin Green”.

He continued: “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

According to Green, the couple will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”