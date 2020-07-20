Will Ferrell Brings Ricky Bobby Back In Order To Win Soccer Game

By Sarah Curran.

ESPN

Will Ferrell channelled his “Talladega Nights” character Ricky Bobby to make sure that his soccer team were on the winning side of a game.

The actor, who is part-owner of the LAFC MLS soccer club, revealed the secret to the team’s success.

During a half-time interview with ESPN at the LAFC versus L.A. Galaxy game on Saturday, July 18, Ferrell said that whenever his team needs to score a goal, he pulls out the helmet that his character famously wore in the movie.

“As long as I wear this helmet, we’re gonna be fine,” he insisted.

While it might seem like a strange tactic, believe it or not, it appears to actually work.

LAFC, who are the defending regular-season champions, beat their opposition by a score of 6-2.

Ferrell also opened up about how he’s been spending his time in lockdown, revealing that he’s been working on his core, reading, taking long walks and soul-searching.

