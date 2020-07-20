Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Among The 2020 CFDA Fashion Award Nominees — See The Full List!

The nominees for the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards are here! The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced on Monday that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are among the designers up for an accolade this year. The stylish sisters have been nominated in two categories for their chic fashion label, The Row. Tom Ford, Gabriela Hearst and Dries Van Noten also received multiple nods.

See the full list of nominees below:

AMERICAN WOMENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, The Row

Brandon Maxwell

Gabriela Hearst

Marc Jacobs

Tom Ford

AMERICAN MENSWEAR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Emily Adams Bode, Bode

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

Thom Browne

Todd Snyder

Tom Ford

AMERICAN ACCESSORIES DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, The Row

Gabriela Hearst

Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Stuart Vevers, Coach

Telfar Clemens, Telfar

AMERICAN EMERGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Christopher John Rogers

Kenneth Nicholson

Peter Do

Reese Cooper

Sarah Staudinger and George Augusto, Staud

GLOBAL WOMEN’S DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta

Dries Van Noten

Miuccia Prada, Prada

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino

Rick Owens

GLOBAL MEN’S DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Craig Green

Dries Van Noten

Jonathan Anderson, Loewe

Kim Jones, Dior

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton

The CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for June 8, was postponed indefinitely amid concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Winners will now be announced Monday, Sept. 14 on CFDA.com and CFDA’s social channels, kicking off the official start of New York Fashion Week.

“In this time of unprecedented challenge and change for our industry, we feel very strongly that it is it important to recognize the nominees representing the best of fashion creativity,” Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, shared in a statement. “We look forward to returning to an in-person celebration honouring the American fashion industry in 2021.”

“In lieu of the in-person event, we will be prioritizing new and existing programming to support our designer community during the global pandemic — by redirecting efforts towards next generation scholarships and making important changes to bring racial equity to the fashion industry,” added Steven Kolb, CFDA president and CEO. “The annual gala serves as our largest fundraiser, and our hope is to continue raising money to support this work through industry contributions.”

