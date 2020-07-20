KJ Apa Breaks Down After Removing ‘Shard Of Metal’ From His Eye

KJ Apa went through an extremely painful experience and filmed it all for social media.

The “Riverdale” star posted a 2-minute clip on Instagram captioned, “a shard of metal got stuck in my eyeball”.

Celebrity hairstylist Jason Schneidman attempted to remove it while Apa joked the camera was on his “bad side.”

RELATED: ‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Joins TikTok With An Unexpected Username

Things then took a turn for the worse when Schneidman couldn’t get it out.

“Bro, it’s stuck in there, bro. It’s really stuck. I have to work tomorrow,” Apa said before managing to get it out himself.

“It’s actually like punctured my eye,” he said as Schneidman checked to make sure there wasn’t anymore.

“You got the piece out, bro. That’s the piece that was f**king in your eye, dude,” Schneidman replied.

RELATED: KJ Apa Responds After Being Called Out For Not Speaking Up In Support Of Black Lives Matter

It was then that Apa realized the damage that was done to his eye as Charles Melton came over to see how things were going.

“That’s just a hole?” he gasped before taking a moment and then appearing to break down.

“You’re going to be okay. Stop freaking out,” his friend who was filming said before stopping the video.

It is unclear what caused the metal in his eye.