Britney Spears Embraces Natural New Look On Instagram

She’s one of the most glamorous A-listers on the planet, so fans will be surprised to hear that Britney Spears is ditching makeup in favour of a more pared-back image.
RELATED: Billie Eilish Hilariously Reacts To Britney Spears Playing Her Music
Taking to Instagram to share a message about natural beauty with her 25.6 million followers, the “Toxic” singer said: “Who would have thunk it?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go.”
View this post on Instagram
Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go …. I mean …. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless …. I think a natural look is the way to go …. it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better 🌸✨💋 !!!! Pssss YES …. I know I’m wearing mascara in this 😉 !!!!
She continued, “I mean…. a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless…. I think a natural look is the way to go. It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better.”
RELATED: Ariel Winter Is Speaking Up About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Says It’s ‘Disgusting And Devastating’
“Pssss YES…. I know I’m wearing mascara in this,” Spears added, honestly.
Singer and actress Demi Lovato was one of the first people to comment on the post, telling Spears that she looked “Beautiful,” alongside a red heart emoji.
Spears later shared a second selfie, showing off her no-makeup look from a different angle.
RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Files Legal Docs To Be Included In Daughter’s Finances