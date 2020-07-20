Britney Spears Embraces Natural New Look On Instagram

She’s one of the most glamorous A-listers on the planet, so fans will be surprised to hear that Britney Spears is ditching makeup in favour of a more pared-back image.

Taking to Instagram to share a message about natural beauty with her 25.6 million followers, the “Toxic” singer said: “Who would have thunk it?!?! After all this time in my life I’m just now learning that no makeup is the way to go.”