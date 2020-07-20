‘Bachelor’ Alum Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Gives Health Update After Coma

Michelle Money‘s daughter, Brielle, is “feeling a lot better” amid her recovery from a scary skateboarding accident. The 15-year-old was placed on life support and underwent brain surgery in March. By late April, Bri had made a miraculous recovery after relearning how to walk and talk.
“I’m feeling a lot better,” she told Chris Harrison on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!”. This week’s episode centred on Brad Womack’s seasons of “The Bachelor”; Money was a contestant on his second time around, in 2011.
“I still kind of have a few side effects, but I’m recovering fast, doing well,” Brielle added. “I got released from all my therapies, it’s been good.”
Money told Harrison, “We’re so grateful. We did receive so many uplifting messages and prayers, and it really got us through.”
26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life. What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother. Bri’s speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has. I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us. This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never. As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month. It’s a lot to process but she is very grateful for all of you! She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident. I am forever grateful she gets the opportunity to experience all this amazing life has to offer her! As she gave me her permission to share this picture, I want to thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing us to process all of this on our own time. Looking forward to a new and beautiful life with this kid. She is my hero. #BrielleStrong
Harrison was stunned by the resemblance between Brielle and her mom. The 15-year-old was just 6 when Money appeared on “The Bachelor”.
“My life has been crazy since the show, but I have been so fortunate to find my true love,” Money said of her now-boyfriend of four years, golfer Mike Weir. Money is a little embarrassed over how “obnoxious” she was on “The Bachelor”, but couldn’t be happier with her life now.
“I am so grateful for everything I’ve been through that got me to this man. We are super committed and want to grow old together,” she said. “He’s my perfect, perfect match. It’s incredible.”
