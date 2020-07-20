Mindy Cohn Reveals She Sang On Michael Jackson’s ‘Pretty Young Thing’

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Actress Mindy Cohn attends the 2014 PaleyFest Fall TV preview of "The Facts Of Life" 35th anniversary reunion at The Paley Center for Media on September 15, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

“Facts of Life” star Mindy Cohn has just disclosed a pretty impressive fact about her own life.

RELATED: ‘Facts Of Life’ Star Mindy Cohn Opens Up About Five-Year Battle With Breast Cancer

The actress once lent her vocals to a hit Michael Jackson record.

Cohn made the revelation during DJ Mad Marj’s Saturday tea dance party on Twitch.

When Marj spun Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”, Cohn – who was in the chat at the virtual event – revealed that she and Janet Jackson can actually be heard on the track.

“Me and Janet. And I’m the kids at the end, too,” she shared. “We went to listen to the record and Quincy Jones put us on the mic.”

RELATED: ‘X-Men’ Execs Reveal Michael Jackson Really Wanted To Play Professor X

“Have to post the pic on Instagram of the session … It’s kinda wild!” Cohn added.

The song was originally released as part of Jackson’s Thriller album back in 1982.

It charted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the sixth Top 10 hit from the album.

RELATED: Michael Jackson Channel Launching On SiriusXM