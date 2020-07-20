Fans Go Wild For ‘The Bachelor’ Star Brad Womack’s Lockdown Beard

Life in lockdown clearly suits “The Bachelor” star Brad Womack.

The reality TV personality showed off his new quarantine look while appearing on the latest installment of “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!”

He's BACK (x2) 😉 Relive Brad Womack's journey on #TheBachelorGOAT this Monday! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6QbqIdsLNE — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) July 15, 2020

This week’s episode of the summer recap series looked back on both of Womack’s appearances on the show in seasons 11 and 15.

While the entrepreneur rejected both of his final two women in season 11, Womack eventually got engaged to Emily Maynard at the end of season 15.

Unfortunately, the couple split in May 2011.

While some fans were enthralled by the drama of Womack’s love-life, other people were a little distracted by his visually appealing new facial hair.

Most fans were very approving of the 47-year-old’s rugged new image.

Brad Womack is the McSteamy of Bachelor Nation #TheBachelorGOAT pic.twitter.com/Pg00TEN4XM — pettybachnation (@Pacheltheories) July 21, 2020

Brad Womack is hot on my goodness quarantine beard. #bachelorgoat — Melissa (@melissasprofile) July 21, 2020

Damn Brad Womack can still get it 💯 lovin his beard 👌😜 — angrygradstudent (@GradSkoolStrugs) July 21, 2020

Some people even called for Womack to be featured on the show a third time, now that he looks like a totally different person.