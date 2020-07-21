Halsey Sends Support To Kanye West, Discusses Her Own Battle With Bipolar Disorder And Other Celebs Weigh In

Halsey appeared to reach out to Kanye West Monday night amid concerns about the rapper’s mental health.

The singer spoke out about her own battle with bipolar disorder after West shared numerous now-deleted posts about his wife, his family and celebrities including Anna Wintour and Shia LaBeouf.

Halsey wrote, “Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn’t a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence.

“Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and vilify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go,” she continued. “This is the exact triggering s**t that causes people to keep quiet about it.”

No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing. Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering shit that causes people to keep quiet about it — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Halsey added:

you can hate someone’s actions or opinions without contributing to stigma that damages an entire community of sometimes vulnerable people all for a couple of laughs. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

If you wanna think someone is an asshole, go ahead. Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are assholes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis. — h (@halsey) July 21, 2020

Also sharing his thoughts on West was former “Glee” star Kevin McHale. “It’s easy to laugh and make jokes at something we don’t personally have to confront,” he wrote, “but it’s also just as easy to have empathy for struggle because we all have had to confront that.”

This is an opportunity for us to be better, to support and to hope a human being can get better. It's easy to laugh and make jokes at something we don't personally have to confront, but it's also just as easy to have empathy for struggle because we alll have had to confront that. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 21, 2020

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, reposted Halsey’s tweet on Instagram, writing, “If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same.”

Demi Lovato weighed in with a series of tweets, asking people on social media to have some compassion.

It would be nice if for once people can put down the meme making apps and pray for someone who’s struggling with mental illness. What happened to compassion? — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 21, 2020

It’s also amazing to me that people really think they actually know what some celebrities are going thru. Maybe take a step back and remember you don’t know everything about everyone even if you do watch them on tv — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 21, 2020

Do NOT pretend to know about someone’s mental illness if you do not personally know them. Check yourself. — Team Demi (@ddlovato) July 21, 2020

West later shared a video on Twitter of himself, comedian Dave Chappelle and others, thanking Chappelle for “hopping on a jet to come see me doing well.”

“Brotherhood is real. Love is real,” says Chappelle in the video.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

West also shared another video on Twitter, thanking “88 MNOP FOR JOINING ME AT OUR RANCH IN CODY” and adding ” IT’S SO GOOD TO HAVE REAL ONES AROUND”:

West, who announced he was running for president earlier this month, revealed he’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder as he released his album Ye back in 2018.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.