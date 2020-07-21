David Schwimmer Weighs In On The Famous Ross And Rachel ‘We Were On A Break’ ‘Friends’ Debate

David Schwimmer waded into that Ross and Rachel “we were on a break” debate during an appearance on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

Fallon asked Schwimmer what people usually yell at him upon meeting the “Friends” star, to which he said it was either “pivot” or the famous “we were on a break” line.

“Friends” fans will remember the famous quote from the season 3 episode in which Ross had a one-night stand after Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) ended their relationship when Ross accused her of having an affair with her co-worker.

Schwimmer said: “People are so passionately divided on whether or not [Ross and Rachel] were ‘on a break’.”

When asked whether the couple were actually together when Ross slept with another woman, Schwimmer insisted straight away, “Yes, it’s not even a question, they were on a break.”

Schwimmer also spoke about the eagerly anticipated “Friends” reunion, which would have taken place earlier this year had it not been pushed back due to the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly we’re going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” he told Fallon. “And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”