Tenille Townes Leads 2020 CCMA Award Nominations With Six: See The Full List

Saddle up! The 2020 CCMA Award nominations are in.

Canada’s own Tenille Townes and Dean Brody joined ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and Graeme O’Neil to announce the 2020 CCMA Award nominees during a special livestream event on ET Canada’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

RELATED: Tenille Townes Talks Powerful New Song ‘The Most Beautiful Things’

Townes, the reigning CCMA Single, Video, Songwriter, and Female Artist of the Year winner, is making another big splash at this year’s award show.

The Alberta native leads the pack with six nominations: Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Video of the Year, Interactive Artist or Group of the Year, Fans’ Choice, and Entertainer of the Year.

Dean Brody and Brett Kissel each follow Townes with five nominations, including Fans’ Choice, Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and arguably the biggest and most coveted award of the night — Entertainer of the Year.

Meanwhile, James Barker Band, the Reklaws, and Dallas Smith all received four nominations each.

RELATED: Tim McGraw Surprises COVID-19 Health Workers With Acoustic Performance

See the full list of nominations below.

Album Of The Year

Black Sheep – Dean Brody

Love, Heartbreak & Everything In Between – Tenille Arts

Now Or Never – Brett Kissel

Singles Only – James Barker Band

TD Entertainer Of The Year

Dean Brody

Brett Kissel

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Fans’ Choice Award

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

Brett Kissel

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Tebey

Tenille Townes

Female Artist Of The Year

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

Meghan Patrick

MacKenzie Porter

Tenille Townes

Group Or Duo Of The Year

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

James Barker Band

The Reklaws

The Washboard Union

Interactive Artist Of The Year

Dan Davidson

Lindsay Ell

Aaron Goodvin

Nice Horse

Tenille Townes

Male Artist Of The Year

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Dallas Smith

Tebey

Rising Star

Tenille Arts

Sons of Daughters

Matt Lang

Tyler Joe Miller

Emily Reid

Roots Album Of The Year

Kalsey Kulyk – Kalsey Kulyk

Love Wins – Kelly Prescott

Fingers Crossed – JJ Shiplett

Everbound – The Washboard Union

The Other Way – Donovan Woods

Single Of The Year

“Count The Ways” – Jade Eagleson

“Drop” – Dallas Smith

“Keep It Simple” – James Barker Band

“Single Man” – High Valley

“Whiskey In A Teacup” – Dean Brody

Songwriter(s) Of The Year

“Good Ol’ Bad Days” – Skip Back, Aaron Goodvin, Matt Nolen

“No Truck Song” – Jeff Coplan, Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace

“These Days” – MacKenzie Porter, Jordan Sapp, Parker Welling

“I Do Too” – Brad Rempel, Ben Stennis, The Reklaws

“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tina Parol, Gordie Sampson, Tenille Townes

Video Of The Year

“Country Thunder” – The Washboard Union

“Drink About Me” – Brett Kissel

“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tenille Townes

“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks

“Silver Lining” – Hunter Brothers

RELATED: Canadian Country Singer Tenille Townes Drops Debut Album ‘The Lemonade Stand’

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the CCMA Awards will air with an all-new format on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. on Global.