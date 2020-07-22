Tenille Townes Leads 2020 CCMA Award Nominations With Six: See The Full List

Saddle up! The 2020 CCMA Award nominations are in.
Canada’s own Tenille Townes and Dean Brody joined ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and Graeme O’Neil to announce the 2020 CCMA Award nominees during a special livestream event on ET Canada’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.
Townes, the reigning CCMA Single, Video, Songwriter, and Female Artist of the Year winner, is making another big splash at this year’s award show.
The Alberta native leads the pack with six nominations: Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Video of the Year, Interactive Artist or Group of the Year, Fans’ Choice, and Entertainer of the Year.
Dean Brody and Brett Kissel each follow Townes with five nominations, including Fans’ Choice, Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, and arguably the biggest and most coveted award of the night — Entertainer of the Year.
Meanwhile, James Barker Band, the Reklaws, and Dallas Smith all received four nominations each.
See the full list of nominations below.
Album Of The Year
Black Sheep – Dean Brody
Love, Heartbreak & Everything In Between – Tenille Arts
Now Or Never – Brett Kissel
Singles Only – James Barker Band
TD Entertainer Of The Year
Dean Brody
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Fans’ Choice Award
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
Brett Kissel
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tebey
Tenille Townes
Female Artist Of The Year
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
Meghan Patrick
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes
Group Or Duo Of The Year
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
The Washboard Union
Interactive Artist Of The Year
Dan Davidson
Lindsay Ell
Aaron Goodvin
Nice Horse
Tenille Townes
Male Artist Of The Year
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Dallas Smith
Tebey
Rising Star
Tenille Arts
Sons of Daughters
Matt Lang
Tyler Joe Miller
Emily Reid
Roots Album Of The Year
Kalsey Kulyk – Kalsey Kulyk
Love Wins – Kelly Prescott
Fingers Crossed – JJ Shiplett
Everbound – The Washboard Union
The Other Way – Donovan Woods
Single Of The Year
“Count The Ways” – Jade Eagleson
“Drop” – Dallas Smith
“Keep It Simple” – James Barker Band
“Single Man” – High Valley
“Whiskey In A Teacup” – Dean Brody
Songwriter(s) Of The Year
“Good Ol’ Bad Days” – Skip Back, Aaron Goodvin, Matt Nolen
“No Truck Song” – Jeff Coplan, Tim Hicks, Bruce Wallace
“These Days” – MacKenzie Porter, Jordan Sapp, Parker Welling
“I Do Too” – Brad Rempel, Ben Stennis, The Reklaws
“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tina Parol, Gordie Sampson, Tenille Townes
Video Of The Year
“Country Thunder” – The Washboard Union
“Drink About Me” – Brett Kissel
“Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” – Tenille Townes
“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks
“Silver Lining” – Hunter Brothers
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the CCMA Awards will air with an all-new format on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. on Global.