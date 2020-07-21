Heather Morris Dances To Naya Rivera And Opens Up About Grieving

Heather Morris is expressing her grief in her own unique way.

On Monday night, the former “Glee” star shared a video of herself performing an interpretive dance to the song “Radio Silence”, by her late friend and co-star Naya Rivera.

“Grieving looks very differently on everyone…but one thing’s for certain: I’ve felt it’s hard to feel joy or keep busy when mourning without thinking that you’re not honoring that person or you’re forgetting about them,” Morris wrote. “But [my husband Taylor Hubbell] reminded me that honoring someone can mean you’re enjoying your life FOR them…”

“I made it to 1M followers in these last few weeks and at first I was resentful because I gained them from a tragedy, but after giving it a breath.. I realized you all have just surrounded me with love and support. That I just see you angels wrapping your wings around me 🙏🏻,” she continued. “So I’m celebrating 1Million today in a tribute to @nayarivera with her music and her voice that will forever be my favourite.”

Rivera was found dead last week at the age of 33 after going missing earlier this month while out boating on a lake with her four-year-old son.