Alex Trebek Says Betty White Should Be His ‘Jeopardy!’ Replacement

Alex Trebek has an unexpected choice for a new “Jeopardy!” host if and when he needs to step aside.

In an interview on “Good Morning America”, the 79-year-old talked about his cancer battle and the future of his iconic game show.

Among the topics discussed was losing his hair during his chemotherapy treatments and the hairpiece he’s chosen to wear.

“This is not me and as long as I am on chemotherapy this will always be here when I am in public and that’s fine,” Trebek said. “If I were no longer hosting the program I would not be wearing the hairpiece.”

Trebek also called out young people who have flouted proper coronavirus precautions.

“A cavalier attitude towards this pandemic on the part of our young people especially,” he said. “We have lost over 130,000 people and the young people just, Hey if you don’t wanna catch it don’t go out. Huh?! What kind of an attitude is that. There isn’t enough caring out there, as far as I am concerned.”

The host also talked about his eventual departure from “Jeopardy!”.

“I think I will,” he said of walking away from the show. “Well, maybe I misrepresent myself when I say I will walk away, maybe I will crawl away.”

Asked whom he would choose to replace him, Trebek offered, “I say Betty White. They want somebody younger, somebody funnier, she checks all those boxes. Betty and I have been friends for a long, long time.”