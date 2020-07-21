J. Cole Discusses His Two Sons, Retirement & More In Tell-All Essay

J. Cole tends to keep his private life private but he opened up about his kids in a recently released essay titled “The Audacity”.

The rapper revealed he had two sons over the past four years in the Players’ Tribute piece. He’s previously referenced fatherhood in his music, confirming in the Revenge Of The Dreamer III compilation album track “Sacrifices” that he and his wife of five years, Melissa Heholt, were expecting their second baby.

Talking about the time that has passed since he released his 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only, the musician wrote, “Four years have passed. In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist.”

He also spoke about retirement but said he needs to focus on releasing his upcoming album The Fall Off first.

Cole wrote he had a “long-term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up my jersey, leaving nothing on the table when all was said and done.”

The rapper’s essay also saw him talk about the times he “struggled to find motivation to write” and how there was a point when his “relationship with music felt like a marriage that was at a crossroads.”

Read the full piece here.