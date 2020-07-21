‘Suicide Squad’ Director Reveals He Shot Original Joker Confrontation Ending

“Suicide Squad” almost had a very different ending.

On Monday, director David Ayer responded to a fan who shared a screenshot of the leaked original screenplay for the comic book movie, with a scene near the end featuring a confrontation with the Joker.

Asked whether he shot the scene, Ayer confirmed:

Yes I did. Shot and edited. Of course you were not permitted to see it my friend🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PGSpz29T2Y — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) July 20, 2020

Ayer added that fans were sadly “not permitted” to see the sequence as originally intended.

The confirmation sparked the hashtag “#ReleaseTheAyerCut” to trend on Twitter, following in the footsteps of the successful #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign to allow director Zack Snyder to complete his original version of “Justice League”.