Amber Heard Reveals James Franco’s Shocked Reaction To Her Bruised Face, Claims Elon Musk Offered Her ’24/7 Security’ After Alleged Assault

Amber Heard’s discussions with Elon Musk and James Franco were disclosed Tuesday as Johnny Depp’s libel trial continued.

According to Deadline, Eleanor Laws QC, representing Depp, read out text messages between Heard and Musk from May 22, 2016, which was the day after Heard claimed Depp threw her mobile phone at her, causing her face to bruise.

Laws said Musk offered to “arrange 24/7 security for you,” adding: “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

Heard was then asked about Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, saying Musk visited Heard “when Mr. Depp was in Australia.”

Heard insisted, “He’s wrong. I wasn’t even in communication with Elon until 2016.”

Laws also asked Heard about her relationship with James Franco: “On the topic of what you say about his (Johnny Depp’s) jealousy, you mentioned in your statement that James Franco was someone that Mr. Depp was accusing you of having an affair with and he was quite wrong about it.”

Heard added, “That’s right.”

Laws then played CCTV footage to the court of Heard going downstairs in the elevator to collect Franco on May 22, 2016, at around 11 p.m.

Heard confirmed that the man in the footage was Franco, before Laws asked: “Are you trying to avoid being seen by the camera there?”

Heard replied: “We were talking. He was saying to me, ‘Oh my God, what happened to you?’ He saw my face… when I let him in. He saw my face and he said, ‘What the f**k?’”

Laws asked: “That’s not secretive talking on that camera?” to which Heard replied: “Yes, it’s discreet.”

The actress added of the late-night visit: “In those days, I didn’t sleep much at night.”

Depp is suing the Sun publication over an article that described him as a “wife-beater” — something he strongly denies.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

The case continues.