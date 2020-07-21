Russell Wilson Says Ciara ‘Almost Broke My Hand’ While Giving Birth In The Delivery Room

Russell Wilson is going to have to keep an eye on his throwing hand when Ciara welcomes her third child.

Guest host Joel McHale caught up with Wilson on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. The Seattle Seahawks star discussed the forthcoming birth of the couple’s baby boy and how he is getting flashbacks to the birth of daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.

“COVID’s been such a crazy thing right now with the pandemic and everything else,” Wilson said, wondering if he would be in the delivery room. “That’s what we don’t know. That’s kind of the crazy part of it. I hope so.”

Wilson thinks Ciara “needs” him in the delivery room. Just the thought of being there for his wife had his throwing hand aching.

“Last time, she grabbed my hand,” Wilson recalled. “She almost broke my hand… She was squeezing my right hand,” he added. “I said, ‘Baby, baby, baby, other hand, other hand.’ So, she grabbed my left. So, hopefully, she’ll know this time.”

Wilson and Ciara welcomed Sienna in 2017. Ciara is also mother to Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, whom she shares with rapper Future.