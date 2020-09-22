David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Gets A Brand New Trailer

The movie that opened the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month just got a new trailer.

David Byrne’s “American Utopia”, directed by Spike Lee, documents the former Talking Heads frontman’s acclaimed Broadway show, which originally played in New York from October 2019 to February 2020.

The show features Byrne performing alongside 11 musicians from around the world, including Toronto’s Jacquelene Acevedo.

“This joyful film takes audiences on a musical journey about openness, optimism, and faith in humanity,” said Joana Vicente, TIFF executive director and co-head. “This is especially poignant at a time of great uncertainty around the world. We’re eager to share the excitement of Opening Night with audiences.”

Cameron Bailey, TIFF artistic director and co-head, added, “Spike Lee has somehow always been exactly of his moment and ahead of his time. With David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’, he brings Byrne’s classic songs and joyous stagecraft to the screen just when we need it. Spike’s latest joint is a call to connect with one another, to protest injustice, and, above all, to celebrate life.”

TIFF 2020 will go forward with a selection of 50 films screening in a variety of physical, drive-in, and virtual settings, with a number of films already announced, including the Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan-starring “Ammonite” and Halle Berry’s “Bruised”.