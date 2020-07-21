Sharon Osbourne Says Kanye West Has ‘Lost All Sense Of Reality’ After Campaign Rally

Sharon Osbourne has no shortage of criticism for Kanye West.

The crew over at “The Talk” were less than impressed with West’s first campaign event in South Carolina, particularly his statements discrediting Harriet Tubman.

“It’s very, very sad,” Osbourne said. “We’ve seen him do these episodes before where he’s kind of lost all sense of reality, and rambling on, and saying things about North, and wanting to abort, and all of that. It’s just ugliness, and sad.”

Eve drew attention to the killing of Breonna Taylor.

“We cannot have any more distractions on the things that are going on. Breonna Taylor’s murderers still have not been convicted,” she insisted. “So there are things that are still going on that I feel like we have distraction after distraction. We just, we got to stay on course.

“I don’t want to let my emotions to take over, because if he really needs help, if the man needs mental help, I pray and hope that his family and friends finally do get him that help,” Eve said of West.

Marie Osmond shifted the focus to West’s wife Kim Kardashian.

“I’m so tired of the anonymous sources. I want to hear it from them. I want to hear it from his family,” Osmond said. “You know, he’s telling all sorts of personal details about Kim.

“I looked to see if Kim responded to any of these things, on her social media or whatever,” she continued. “She’s selling shapewear. She’s not even commenting on anything.”

West’s campaign in South Carolina comes after his publicized intention to run for the presidency.