Olivia Colman’s Oscar Speech Is Cleverly Reimagined As The Months Of 2020

We all know 2020 has been a wild ride so far and now Olivia Colman’s Oscar acceptance speech is here to describe it.

Twitter user Matt Evuns posted a remixed clip of Colman’s memorable Best Actress speech from “The Favourite” in 2019, using her flustered and endearing remarks to describe the first seven months of 2020.

With the help of some clever editing, Colman describes the months of the year, ranging from January’s “It wasn’t a hardship” to April’s “It’s genuinely quite stressful” through to July’s “I’m going to find you later and I’m going to give you all a massive snog.”

As another Twitter user pointed out, we had better prepare ourselves for August.

And August doesn't look promising pic.twitter.com/CtwnoIq3Ey — dani #BLM (@TowerwhiteDani) July 20, 2020

For a blast from the past, here’s Colman’s speech in full.