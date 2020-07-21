First Look At Hitchcockian Marriage Thriller ‘The Bay Of Silence’ With Claes Bang, Brian Cox

An unnerving mystery is at the heart of “The Bay Of Silence”, a new thriller that dives deep into marriage and grief with plot twists worthy of Alfred Hitchcock.

Olga Kurylenko, Claes Bang and “Succession”‘s Brian Cox star in the film by Oscar-nominted “Zus & Zo” director Paula van der Oest.

RELATED: David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Directed By Spike Lee To Open TIFF 2020

After Will (Bang) discovers his wife Rosalind (Kurylenko) and their three children have disappeared, he embarks on a frantic search across Europe. Upon locating them in a remote village in France, Will is horrified to learn one of his children has mysteriously vanished. On a search for the truth behind his wife’s disappearance and her dark past, Will finds himself at odds with Rosalind’s former stepfather Milton (Cox) who has his own reasons for protecting her.

Adapted by director-star Caroline Goodall from Lisa St. Aubin de Teran’s 1986 novel, “The Bay Of Silence” will arrive in virtual cinemas and on VOD on August 14.