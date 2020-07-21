Woman Coughs On Musician Clayton Gardner During Texas Show

This clip is from my show Friday in Las Colinas. It was a beautiful night. Outside show, about thirty people in the audience, social distancing and enjoying a night of live music and normalcy. I was live streaming my show on Facebook to share with more fans. About fifteen minutes into the show, this random lady walked around all of my gear to sneak up behind me. She made a request for an artist and I asked her to please get away from me several times. She then proceeded to grab me by my bandana and cough on me. I handled it with class and as much patience as I could. I have practiced very safe hygiene and socially distanced myself from the start of Covid to protect my 3 year old daughter. In a matter of seconds this lady took that away from me. I was honestly shocked and pretty defenseless sitting there holding my guitar. The audience was equally as shocked. I’m outraged by her behavior and the behavior of many others in our world today. I would much rather be at home but unfortunately I have to play some gigs to pay my bills, just like the rest of you. I can’t even do that safely and that’s disgraceful. I choose to take this virus seriously to protect myself and the ones I love. That is my right, and I don’t give a damn what anyone else thinks about it. I’m sharing this video so you’ll know there are actually people like this in our world. I honestly don’t even know what else to say. I’ll let the video speak for itself. And yes.. I hope you share the hell out of it.

Singer-songwriter Clayton Gardner had a scary experience with a fan during a performance this week.

The musician was on stage at Texican Court in Irving, Texas, when, approximately 15 minutes into his set, a woman jumped onto the stage and got up close to him.

In a livestream video of the incident, the woman appears to cough on Gardner.

On Facebook, Gardner wrote, “I handled it with class and as much patience as I could. I have practiced very safe hygiene and socially distanced myself from the start of Covid to protect my 3 year old daughter. In a matter of seconds this lady took that away from me. I was honestly shocked and pretty defenceless sitting there holding my guitar. The audience was equally as shocked. I’m outraged by her behaviour and the behaviour of many others in our world today.”

He added that he shared the video “so you’ll know there are actually people like this in our world. I’ll let the video speak for itself. And yes… I hope you share the hell out of it.”