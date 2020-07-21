Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Lilly Singh And Others To Bring New Women’s Soccer Team To Los Angeles

The City of Angels is joining the National Women’s Soccer League with a team owned by some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The franchise, which hopes to launch in 2022, can name among its owners Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, and Lilly Singh. Also owners are athletes Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett, and Rachel Buehler. The famous list is joined by Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and perhaps its youngest owner: her two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia.

“We wanted to make sure that we brought in incredible partners who were from the soccer world, who are leaders in sport, in tech and business and entertainment because that’s really so much what our city is about. Each of us has our special ability to bring to the team,” Portman said of the ownership to the LA Times.

The NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird admitted in a statement that the league has been looking to expand into Los Angeles for a while with “the right partner.”

Portman told People that the move was partially inspired by the fact women’s sport wasn’t “getting the celebration it deserved.” She mentioned a study that revealed women’s sports only gets four per cent of sports media coverage. Hopefully, this will be part of a change in that coverage.

“To celebrate women at the same level as the way we celebrate male athletes is culture-shifting,” Portman concluded.

The team has not revealed a name yet but is currently going under the name “WFC LA/Angel City”.