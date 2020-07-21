Andy Cohen Spills On His Most Embarrassing Moment, Says He ‘Passed Gas’ In Front Of Celine Dion

Andy Cohen has a hilarious story involving Celine Dion for all of his “Watch What Happens Live” fans.

The Bravo mogul, 52, joined Stephen Colbert on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show” to discuss his new Quibi show, “The Andy Cohen Diaries”, which features an episode all about his most embarrassing moment.

Cohen’s new animated series is based on the tales from his books of the same name.

“Having Celine Dion on the show was a huge get for us,” he explained. “I’m such a huge fan of hers.”

“You know, I’ve been doing ‘Watch What Happens Live’ for 11 years and I’ve only passed gas in front of two guests,” Cohen recalled. “One was ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’’s Yolanda Hadid and the other was the greatest singer of all time, Miss Celine Dion.”

But Cohen says it is “unclear” if Dion noticed. “I was fanning my cards wildly as we came back from break. And I have to assume she wondered why I was gesticulating wildly. And my studio is so small, I have to think she did.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.