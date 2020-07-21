Stephen King’s ‘The Revelations Of Becka Paulson’ To Become TV Series

Another Stephen King series is coming to TV.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that The CW is developing a new series based on the author’s short story “The Revelations of Becka Paulson”.

RELATED: Stephen King Wanted To Write A First-Person Story About ‘Friday The 13th’ Horror Icon Jason Voorhees

Titled “Revelations”, the drama series will follow Becca Paulson, who accidentally shoots herself in the brain with a nail gun and gets recruited by a very tired Jesus to help him stop the apocalypse.

The short story was previously adapted for an episode of the 1997 revival of “The Outer Limits”, with Catherine O’Hara playing Becca.

RELATED: Stephen King Says People Find Comfort In Horror Because It’s ‘More Horrible’ Than Having ‘No Toilet Paper’

A number of other King TV adaptations are also currently in the works, including a series based on “The Stand”, “Lisey’s Story” and “Jerusalem’s Lot”.