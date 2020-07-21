Prince Harry Talks Helping The Tourism Industry Recover Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Announces ‘Travalyst’ Global Summit

Prince Harry’s eco-friendly travel venture just announced a Global Summit, happening July 30.

An announcement posted on Travalyst‘s website confirmed the event was taking place to help understand “the greatest challenges and priorities to recovery” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An article read, “Now, there is a critical need for a global reimagining of the international travel and tourism industry, as one of the world’s largest service sectors seeks to recover from an unprecedented shutdown.”

“Harnessing the collective power of our partners and platforms, we want to support the industry in building back, with more resilience; by working alongside communities and destinations who are reliant on travel and tourism to ensure sustainability is part of their recovery efforts. Together, we have the opportunity to rebuild for a more balanced and equitable future.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Removes ‘HRH’ Title From Travalyst Website

The Global Summit is set “to bring together stakeholders from across the travel and tourism industry to listen, learn and explore how we can help the sector to evolve in the process.”

Prince Harry shared, “The global pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, and in the process destinations and communities who rely on travel and tourism for their livelihoods are facing a challenging and uncertain reality.”

“Meanwhile, we must remember that the growth of tourism was on an unsustainable trajectory. As the travel and tourism industry begins to recover, we want to learn from those who are keeping communities and sustainability at the heart of what they are doing to build back better,” he added.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Looks Chic In Cream Dress And Sun Hat While In Beverly Hills With Prince Harry

The Summit will be hosted in two sessions to accommodate participants from around the world. For more information click here.