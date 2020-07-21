Don Cheadle Has Some Serious Secrets In First Look At Quibi’s ‘Don’t Look Deeper’

Quibi has a new thriller and it’ll have you questioning everything.

The brand new streaming service debuted a new trailer Tuesday for “Don’t Look Deeper”, starring Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and newcomer Helena Howard.

According to the official synopsis, the series is “set in Merced, California, 15 minutes into the future.”

“‘Don’t Look Deeper’ centres on a high school senior who can’t seem to shake the feeling that something about her just isn’t right. And that something is… she’s not human… not one of us. This revelation of what she really is, where she comes from, and who has started looking for her, sets in motion a series of events that suddenly puts her entire life in jeopardy.”

Ema Horvath, Jan Luis Castellanos, Belissa Escobedo, Kaiwi Lyman, Harvey Zielinski, Harvey Guillen, Brandon Win, Kayleigh Gilbert and Dana Gourrier also star, while it was directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

“Don’t Look Deeper” premieres on Quibi on July 27.