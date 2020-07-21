Idris Elba To Receive BAFTA Special Award

The “Luther” star is being awarded the BAFTA Special Award for television in the virtual BAFTA TV awards ceremony on July 31.

It is one of the academy’s highest honours, with previous recipients including Clare Balding, Cilia Black, Sir Lenny Henry and John Motson.

Elba is being recognized for his continued support of diversity and providing opportunities for new talent in the industry, along with his exceptional career.

“It’s been a mission of mine to provide opportunity and access to emerging talent from diverse backgrounds in this industry, which is the same opportunity I received many years ago from open-minded and diversity conscious casting,” said Elba on the news. “I thank BAFTA for recognising myself and others who are dedicated to the same cause, as these are all necessary steps towards helping to shift the awareness and understanding of the diversity gap in entertainment.”

The star’s breakout role was playing the business-savvy Stringer Bell in “The Wire”, which gained an NAACP Image Award 2010 Nomination. His role on the BBC miniseries “Luther” also brought acclaim to Elba in the form of a Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, and four Primetime Emmy nominations.

Elba’s production company, Green Door Pictures, was founded in 2013 to continue in his commitment to providing opportunities for diverse talent and promote inclusivity.

He returned to “Luther” last year in January for a fifth season and his new movie “Concrete Cowboys” is set to premiere in this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.