Kate Middleton Shares Adorable Snaps Of Prince George To Celebrate His 7th Birthday

Prince George is turning seven and the Duchess of Cambridge is sharing some new photos of the young royal smiling from ear to ear to help celebrate his big day.

The little royal celebrates his birthday Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, his mother Kate Middleton and father Prince William released two sweet photographs.

Photo: Duchess of Cambridge via CP Images

RELATED: Prince George’s Godmother Enjoys Gifting Him Noisy Toys, Just Like Princess Diana Did For Her Children

The pics were taken earlier this month by the Duchess of Cambridge and show just how much George has grown.

Kate is likely going to be making a special birthday cake for her eldest child.

She previously said during an appearance on “A Berry Royal Christmas”, “I love making the [birthday] cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Photo: Duchess of Cambridge via CP Images

Kate often takes photos to celebrate her kids’ birthdays, with her sharing some adorable ones of Princess Charlotte back in May as she turned five.

The family had been in quarantine at their Amner Hall home in Norfolk.

Prince Louis also celebrated his second birthday in lockdown, with Kate once again releasing some adorable snaps.